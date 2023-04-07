Aidan Hutchinson on Jameson Williams: We were all stargazing, getting excited for next year

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2023, 12:24 PM EDT
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson turned in one of the best rookie seasons in the NFL after the Lions selected him with the second overall pick last April, but the team didn’t get as much out of their other first-round pick.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams‘ recovery from a torn ACL limited him to six games during the 2022 season and he only had two touches in those games. Those touches were enough to whet appetites for what’s to come in Detroit, however.

Williams had a 40-yard run and a 41-yard touchdown catch during his limited time on the field. During an appearance on the Green Light podcast, Hutchinson recalled the reaction he and his teammates had to seeing Williams in action.

“I mean it happened right as he scored that touchdown,” Hutchinson said, via SI.com. “We’re all sitting there on the sideline, because we know how fast he is. And I mean, he was still not 100 percent coming off that knee. I mean, those those guys are not 100 percent until a year and a half after. We were all sitting there on the sideline just stargazing and really excited about next year.”

The prospect of Williams being at full strength for an entire season is one of many reasons why Hutchinson and the rest of the Lions have plenty of company when it comes to being excited about what’s to come in 2023.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Aidan Hutchinson on Jameson Williams: We were all stargazing, getting excited for next year

  6. johnwick says:
    April 7, 2023 at 12:45 pm
    Reality will set in soon enough!

    ————-

    I feel bad for Lions fans, as they’re not as bad as Browns/Jets/Dolphins fans getting all whooped up with hype, because they’ve been so bad for so long, they really couldn’t even get to that potential stage of self-hyping.

    But, on the heels of Hard Knocks and the media loving Campebll’s gum flappping, they’ve now entered that territory, which likely means they’ll miss the playoffs again.

  7. Goff was very accurate last season and threw some long passes. Unfortunately he doesn’t have Stafford’s gun for an arm. Goff will complete some 40+ yard bombs. If the Lions had Stafford he’d be hitting 55+ yard bombs to this guy. With Williams amazing speed the difference may actually be negligible, but I love seeing receivers catch the super long balls.

    It’s too bad the Lions didn’t have this OL when Stafford was there.

  8. Losing Jamaal Williams was big as he was a leader and a dude but if they can keep the momentum going from last year and if Goff keeps playing well the Lions should be contenders as they are now the class of the NFCN. If they can draft Bijan Robinson with their second first rounder and upgrade the defense they can be special.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.