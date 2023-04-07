Are Panthers planning to pick Bryce Young?

Getty Images

When the Panthers moved from No. 9 to No. 1, the betting favorite for the first overall selection in the draft became Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Alabama’s Bryce Young, the prior favorite, might still be the safer bet.

Via LarryBrownSports.com, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen believes that Panthers will select Young.

“Bryce Young is the pick,” Mortensen said. “They all love Bryce Young.”

The knock on Young is both his size and his weight. But the Panthers apparently won’t be deterred by those factors, if Mortensen is right.

The truth could be that, even if the Panthers were leaning toward Stroud, the man in charge of the organization developed an affinity for Young. In the event of a closer call, the preference of the man who owns the team becomes a significant factor.