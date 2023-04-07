Dick Vermeil pushing for more coaches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 7, 2023, 2:29 PM EDT
NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
Getty Images

Dick Vermeil was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, and he thinks more coaches need to join him.

Every time I get a chance, I mention it,” Vermeil told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

At his Hall of Fame induction speech last summer, Vermeil named seven other coaches he thought were deserving. One of them, Don Coryell, was voted into the Hall of Fame this year. Vermeil continues to talk up the other six: Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren, Marty Schottenheimer, Tom Coughlin and George Seifert.

Vermeil said he’d like to see two coaches a year inducted, one recent and one old-time coach posthumously inducted.

“I would be in favor of any time they put in a coach, they put a deserving deceased coach in with a comparable or better record,’’ Vermeil said. “Otherwise, you’re going to keep having more deceased coaches to try to get in.”

The Hall of Fame has attempted in recent years to induct more members with bigger classes of Hall of Famers, but Vermeil’s wish of two coaches a year may be more than the Hall and its selectors are willing to go for. Still, the 86-year-old Vermeil sounds like he has plenty of energy left to fight for more coaching Hall of Famers.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Dick Vermeil pushing for more coaches in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

  1. I’d say all but Seifert belong in the Hall. All except Marty and Dan have won a Super Bowl and been to at least another one. Dan went to how many 4? Losing a Super Bowl shouldn’t disqualify you. And Marty won division titles in all of his stops.

  2. Holmgren should have gone in ahead of a number of recent inductees.

  3. George Seifert, Buddy Ryan, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan are all HoF contributors.
    Maybe none as just HCs but all were much more than that.
    Buddy (game plan) had as much to do with SB III as Joe Namath.
    He was also the architect and leader of the 85 Bears D
    Seifert has 5 rings as a coach.
    Reeves has been to 9 SBs as a player, coach , and head coach.
    Shanahan has been to 5 SBs

    There are probably 10 others like them with overall HoF contributions.

  4. Just let everyone in who’s ever played. I wear a size 44R for my gold jacket.

  5. Dan Reeves went to four Super Bowls total with two different teams. I think if you have Marv Levy in the hall then Reeves deserves to be there.

  6. I met Coach Vermeil years ago. One of the nicest people I have ever met.

    Thank you Coach Vermeil for winning the Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams. One of the highlights of my life.

    If someone deserves to be in the HOF they should get in while alive if at all possible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.