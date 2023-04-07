Dolphins, Packers were pursuing potential Darren Waller trade in 2022

Posted by Mike Florio on April 7, 2023, 10:12 AM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

In 2023, the Raiders traded tight end Darren Waller to the Giants. It nearly happened last year.

Waller’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently told Pat McAfee that Waller was nearly traded in 2022.

Rosenhaus said that the Raiders talked to both the Packers and the Dolphins about a Waller trade. The Raiders eventually pulled back, and instead gave Waller a new deal.

Rosenhaus still believed a trade was inevitable.

I never thought the fit was great,” Rosenhaus said. “I never thought the relationship was great.”

Waller’s new deal, signed just before the start of the 2022 regular season, gave him $11 million more than what he was due to earn in 2022 and 2023, with the team having a year-to-year option for 2024, 2025, and 2026. The Giants now have the benefit of that contract, with Waller on the team for the next four years.

11 responses to “Dolphins, Packers were pursuing potential Darren Waller trade in 2022

  1. The Packers are dumb enough to grab Darren Waller the overrated IR KING! Dude never plays, always hurt.

  3. I thought it was odd Ziegler didn’t deal Waller when he got there, because his make up doesn’t match what Ziegler is gonna want. He gets paid, he’s older and will check out soon.

    But, the negotiations with Gruden/Rosenhaus must have been too far along at that time. Makes sense now.

    Waller is on the back 9.

  4. Doesn’t make sense on Miami’s part. They already had a Waller-like TE in Mike Gesicki, who they barely used last season. Coach McDaniel wanted his TE to be a George Kittle type, so Waller to me makes absolutely no sense. So I don’t believe this story.

  6. Old news on the Packers side.

    They wanted him included in the Adams deal. Raiders wouldn’t play along.

  8. Darren Waller is hurt more than half the season, why would any team be interested???

    He’s not even that good, but the fact that he’s on IR all time makes him worthless.

  MortimerInMiami says:
    April 7, 2023 at 10:18 am
    Meanwhile the Dolphins wasted a full year barely playing Mike Gesicki.

    ###########################

    Wasted a year by not taking targets away from Tyreek and Jaylen?

