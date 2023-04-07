Hendon Hooker will visit Lions next week

Posted by Charean Williams on April 7, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT
University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is a popular prospect.

He already has met with the Saints, Commanders, Packers and Titans, and it previously was reported he will visit the Raiders and Buccaneers next week.

Now, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Hooker also will visit with the Lions next week.

Lions coach Dan Campbell has left open the possibility of his team using a pick on a quarterback. The Lions have draft picks Nos. 6 (from the Rams in the Jared Goff deal) and 18 in the first round.

Hooker threw for 6,080 yards and 58 touchdowns with five interceptions the past two seasons. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, with his season ending prematurely to an ACL injury.

He took a few warmup tosses last week at Tennessee’s Pro Day.

3 responses to “Hendon Hooker will visit Lions next week

  1. If he is available in the 4th or 5th round wouldn’t mind the Lions taking a chance to make him a young project QB

  3. He’ll probably be a 1st round pick.
    If not he’ll go early in the 2nd. Delusional thinking that he’d be around in the 4th or 5th round. Lions are the flavor of the month. Look for them to be in the mix but potentially coming up short for the division title. Hilarious that Lions fan has already got them in the playoffs. Slow your roll…I probably don’t have to tell you the last time you won a playoff game…or for that matter, made the playoffs.

