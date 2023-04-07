More than 26 months later, dashcam video of Britt Reid crash emerges

Getty Images

On the Thursday night before Super Bowl LV, former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid — son of head coach Andy Reid — was involved in an automobile accident that inflicted serious injuries on five-year-old Ariel Young.

Reid eventually was sentenced to three years in prison.

Today, dashcam video has emerged from the police response to the incident, courtesy of TMZ.com.

In it, Reid said that his stomach was beginning to swell. At one point, he tried to use his phone. A police officer told Reid, “We can’t be on the phone right now, OK?”

Said Reid, while motioning behind the squad car, “My dad is sitting right there.”

Britt Reid also told police he had taken an Adderall-like medication earlier in the day. The issue of alcohol consumption was not mentioned in the five-minute video. Reid later was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.113 percent.

He asked at one point about the condition of the “little girl” in the car Reid struck. He also removed something from his mouth and threw it to the side of the road, spitting multiple times after doing so. It quite possibly was a wad of Skoal or some other smokeless tobacco product. (That’s a very prevalent habit in the coaching industry.)

Last November, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told reporters that the team’s investigation “showed there was no gathering of the employees, either at the practice facility or [Arrowhead Stadium] where alcohol was consumed. Beyond that, I really can’t say any more.”

Whether there was a “gathering” of employees is a separate question from whether Britt Reid consumed alcohol at the team facility. Court papers indicate that Britt Reid did consume alcohol while at work. It’s unknown whether anyone knew or should have known that this was happening, and there has been no apparent effort by the NFL to answer that unresolved question.