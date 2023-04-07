Report: Aldon Smith sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to felony DUI

Former NFL edge rusher Aldon Smith was sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading no contest to a felony DUI charge, TMZ Sports reports.

Smith was sentenced Friday in a Northern California courtroom for an incident in Redwood City, California, in December 2021. He began his sentence immediately.

Smith, who played for the 49ers and Cowboys, also received five years of supervised probation.

Police allege that Smith rear-ended a truck that was stopped at a stop sign on a freeway off-ramp, injuring the other driver. Smith appeared intoxicated, and police said they found marijuana in Smith’s pocket and empty bottles of rum and vodka in his car.

Smith, 33, cut a deal with prosecutors in January, with the court agreeing not to sentence him to more than 18 months in state prison as part of the plea.

Smith, the seventh overall pick in 2011, made 42 sacks in his first 43 regular-season games. His career then became derailed due to legal issues.

He missed four full seasons before returning to the NFL in 2020, starting 16 games for the Cowboys. That is the last time he has played.

Smith signed with the Seahawks in the 2020 offseason, but he was released out of the preseason, and his career likely is finished.

10 responses to “Report: Aldon Smith sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to felony DUI

  1. I’m sure he has a nice nest egg stored away for his future.

    *crickets*

  5. Aldon by all reports didn’t have easiest upbringing.

    Nobody knows what happened with his girlfriend and Kaepernick but that’s no excuse for his continuous missteps and he’d probably be the first to admit it

    But after that incident his career TURNED sideways

    So before all you dirt bags who pass judgement like gods gift to earth. You should look yourself in the mirror and realize you ain’t perfect either

    Happy Easter

  7. What could have been for this kid if he didn’t have substance abuse issues

  8. Former Raider bust not a shocker. Not enough time should be way more than 1 year.

  9. Smith, the seventh overall pick in 2011, made 42 sacks in his first 43 regular-season games. His career then became derailed due to legal issues.
    ———————————————————
    Those darn legal issues that popped of nowhere to inflict him, right?

  10. I do (Not Know) all the details of his DUI etc. Just hope he did not hurt an innocent person. Hope he wakes up finally and learns how to grow up and mature. Sometimes, we have to look into the abyss then finally figure it out. Aldon please don’t play the victim, then its over for you. Be a man, reflect, ask for forgiveness, make the necessary change.

