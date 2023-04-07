Report: Jeffery Simmons agrees to four-year contract extension

Getty Images

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons recently expressed confidence he would remain with the team long term. He was right.

The sides have agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

Simmons was headed into the final year of his rookie contract, scheduled to make $10.753 million on the fifth-year option.

Simmons, a first-round choice in 2019, has become one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. He made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He also has earned second-team All-Pro honors twice.

He has totaled 189 tackles, 21 sacks, 46 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and 19 passes defensed in his four-year career.