Report: Jeffery Simmons deal is for four years, $94 million

Posted by Josh Alper on April 7, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Word that Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons agreed to a contract extension with the team on Friday has been followed by reports about the terms of the deal.

Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports that there it is a four-year, $94 million deal for Simmons. Simmons had been set to make a base salary of $10.753 million under the terms of the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Closer looks at Simmons’ new pact will show further details, but Davenport reports there is $66 million in guaranteed money and a $24 million signing bonus. The annual average of the deal puts Simmons behind only Aaron Donald among defensive tackles.

That will be of interest to a number of other teams and players as they move toward deals of their own. Simmons’ fellow 2019 first-round picks Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence are all looking for new deals this offseason and Simmons’ agreement — along with Daron Payne‘s new deal in Washington — will likely have ripple effects through their own negotiations in the coming weeks and months.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Report: Jeffery Simmons deal is for four years, $94 million

  3. redlikethepig says:
    April 7, 2023 at 4:03 pm
    Gotta pay someone.

    ———-

    Fanbase rightfully would have lost their minds if they traded him away like they did with AJ Brown last offseason.

  4. This must mean TENN isn’t trading him in a package to AZ for the 3rd pick like the internet told me?

  5. If Dexter Lawrence is going to ask the Giants for a similar contract, and you bet he will, how do they sign him and LT Andrew Thomas? Barkley too? What about Xavier McKinney? I’m fearing a few departures from this list.

  6. Lol remember when Brandon Beane took Ed Oliver with Simmons, Lawrence and Wilkins available ? This Bills fans remembers, hahahahaha…… I’m gonna go find somewhere dark to cry.

  7. At just 25 years old, this is a good signing and one whose value will only get better as time passes and salaries keep going up.
    Extending one of the best D-lineman, and in the prime of their career, is worth the cost.

  9. 60ftlesbianoctopus says:
    April 7, 2023 at 4:47 pm
    Lol remember when Brandon Beane took Ed Oliver with Simmons, Lawrence and Wilkins available ? This Bills fans remembers, hahahahaha…… I’m gonna go find somewhere dark to cry.

    ————–

    Oliver is definitely not worth a second contract. He defines middling.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.