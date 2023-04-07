Report: Jeffery Simmons deal is for four years, $94 million

Getty Images

Word that Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons agreed to a contract extension with the team on Friday has been followed by reports about the terms of the deal.

Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports that there it is a four-year, $94 million deal for Simmons. Simmons had been set to make a base salary of $10.753 million under the terms of the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Closer looks at Simmons’ new pact will show further details, but Davenport reports there is $66 million in guaranteed money and a $24 million signing bonus. The annual average of the deal puts Simmons behind only Aaron Donald among defensive tackles.

That will be of interest to a number of other teams and players as they move toward deals of their own. Simmons’ fellow 2019 first-round picks Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence are all looking for new deals this offseason and Simmons’ agreement — along with Daron Payne‘s new deal in Washington — will likely have ripple effects through their own negotiations in the coming weeks and months.