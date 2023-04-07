This weekend, it’s time for one last pass through Father of Mine

Anthony Zych

Writing a book is only a small piece of the overall puzzle, as I keep finding out.

Every time I think it’s over, it’s time to read it again. And again. And again.

This weekend, the absolute, last, final, review is happening. I’m looking only for obvious typos and other “oh shit” issues, like formatting flaws or whatever in nearly 400 single-spaced pages.

As most of you know, my writing here often has a typo or two. It happens. I work fast, I finish things up, and I move on to the next one. For something like Father of Mine, that’s it. Once it’s done, it’s done. I need to be sure it’s as close to perfect as it possibly can be.

So, by this time Monday, I will have read the thing somewhere between 20 and 30 times. Maybe you’ll decide to read it once. You can order it wherever you get your ebooks, for the low price of $4.99. It’ll be released on April 25.

Here’s a review from Kirkus, if you need to hear from someone other than me that it doesn’t suck. You actually might enjoy the experience. The first two chapters, of more than a hundred, are posted here.