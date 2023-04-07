Trey Lance could use a fresh start

Getty Images

Two years ago, the 49ers invested three first-round picks and a third-round pick in quarterback Trey Lance. The circumstances placed intense pressure on Lance, and things simply haven’t worked out for him, so far, in the NFL.

He now enters his third season with significant competition both for the top spot on the depth chart and, potentially, the backup job. Brock Purdy would be the unquestioned QB1 but for recently undergoing elbow surgery. Sam Darnold, the third pick in 2018 and a favorite of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, could potentially win the backup spot over Lance.

For Lance, a change of scenery could help him. Last week, G.M. John Lynch didn’t slam the door on a potential trade. Earlier in the offseason, Lance raised eyebrows with emojis tweeted after former 49ers executive Ran Carthon became the G.M. in Tennessee.

Whether it’s Tennessee or elsewhere, a fresh start could be just want Lance needs. The challenge becomes setting the right price on a potential trade. The 49ers wanted too much for Jimmy Garoppolo. They may want too much for Lance, in part to save face given the squandered investment made to get him.

Regarded as a top prospect in the 2021 draft, there surely are teams that believe he can reach his potential in the right spot.

And here’s a potential transaction that makes plenty of sense. Lance for Mac Jones, straight up.

The 49ers would get the quarterback many believe Shanahan wanted to take with the third overall pick in 2021. The Patriots would unload a disgruntled player who has alienated coach Bill Belichick by overriding the Stepford Patriot programming.

The two teams did some quarterback business more than five years ago, for Jimmy Garoppolo. This would be an intriguing bit of potential business, if both sides realize that it could be the best way for both players, and both franchises, to move forward.