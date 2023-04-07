Trey Lance could use a fresh start

April 7, 2023
Two years ago, the 49ers invested three first-round picks and a third-round pick in quarterback Trey Lance. The circumstances placed intense pressure on Lance, and things simply haven’t worked out for him, so far, in the NFL.

He now enters his third season with significant competition both for the top spot on the depth chart and, potentially, the backup job. Brock Purdy would be the unquestioned QB1 but for recently undergoing elbow surgery. Sam Darnold, the third pick in 2018 and a favorite of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, could potentially win the backup spot over Lance.

For Lance, a change of scenery could help him. Last week, G.M. John Lynch didn’t slam the door on a potential trade. Earlier in the offseason, Lance raised eyebrows with emojis tweeted after former 49ers executive Ran Carthon became the G.M. in Tennessee.

Whether it’s Tennessee or elsewhere, a fresh start could be just want Lance needs. The challenge becomes setting the right price on a potential trade. The 49ers wanted too much for Jimmy Garoppolo. They may want too much for Lance, in part to save face given the squandered investment made to get him.

Regarded as a top prospect in the 2021 draft, there surely are teams that believe he can reach his potential in the right spot.

And here’s a potential transaction that makes plenty of sense. Lance for Mac Jones, straight up.

The 49ers would get the quarterback many believe Shanahan wanted to take with the third overall pick in 2021. The Patriots would unload a disgruntled player who has alienated coach Bill Belichick by overriding the Stepford Patriot programming.

The two teams did some quarterback business more than five years ago, for Jimmy Garoppolo. This would be an intriguing bit of potential business, if both sides realize that it could be the best way for both players, and both franchises, to move forward.

  1. Lance for Cousins straight up makes the most logical sense. Maybe not draft value sense, but actual sense. The 49ers need a mid to good QB that will just make it through the year before their window closes. Cousins is that guy. The Vikings need a QB on a rookie deal to fund their competitive rebuild. Lance could be that guy, especially as a hometown hero that could provide the Vikes with some honeymoon patience with their fanbase as they reload their defense. And Shanny likes Cousins. This seems like the perfect match.

    The problem is if the 9ers view Lance is 3 1st’s incarnate, no one is going to look at Cousins that way.

  3. I can see why the Niners might want Jones given their past interest in him. But is there any evidence the Patriots were interested in Lance? If the Patriots weren’t interested in Lance and they want to get rid of Jones, then they’d be better off trying to trade Jones for a 2nd, 3rd, or 4th round pick than trying to trade him for a QB (Lance) they don’t want.

  4. Maybe we should call ourselves the Febreeze brothers, because it’s feeling so fresh right now – Trey Lance to Brock Purdy…

  6. I think it’s really funny the media is ignoring how much SF has lost in future collateral and the overpayment with no leverage on Deebo Samuel as well.

    The amount of picks given up for Lance is a disaster. Don’t expect them to get much of that, if any back. He may just end up being a really costly back up QB until his eventual release. I doubt many teams think that highly of a division 1 run-based QB like a Lamar Jackson type thing. Lance has 3 years left on a rookie deal, but if he’s traded, who is the security behind Purdy? Darnold? You think you’re winning with Darnold? lol

    Aiyuk is due, Samuel is overpaid, they may not have a future QB at all, and the tossed picks for McCaffrey and Lance will absolutely destroy them in upcoming years.

    SF has sold everything out, but with no ring. After this season, all these poor moves by Lynch with no leverage, will come home to roost.

  7. While on the surface the idea makes some sense I’m not sure HOW this would help BB. Even Bill has to surrender to Father Time as to how long he can coach and that date is not far away.

    Things have changed in the AFCE with the Pats being at best the 3rd best team in the division and Trey Lance doesn’t move them up a notch at all. He’s certainly NOT in the same class as Allen and probably not even a health Tua.

    So while each of the franchises would move on from a QB who doesn’t seem to be working out (or will work out) and Jones might (MIGHT) be an upgrade over Lance for the 9ers I really don’t see how this move would benefit the Pats right now.

    And RIGHT NOW is what BB needs.

  9. Trading for Jones makes zero sense. When he returns, Purdy is the starter. Neither Lance or Jones would want to be a backup. The 49ers would be in the same position, just with a different player. If Lance is traded, it’ll be for draft picks.

  10. Aiyuk is due, Samuel is overpaid, they may not have a future QB at all, and the tossed picks for McCaffrey and Lance will absolutely destroy them in upcoming years.

    The CMC trade is basically a wash with all of the comp picks they received this year.

