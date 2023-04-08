Jets G.M. Joe Douglas on Aaron Rodgers: “He’s gonna be here”

Getty Images

At the moment, Aaron Rodgers remains a Packer. Before the season starts, Rodgers will be a Jet.

That’s the promise made by Jets General Manager Joe Douglas, who attended an event on Friday night hosted by WFAN and stated categorically that the Jets will trade for Rodgers.

Asked by Boomer Esiason about Rodgers, Douglas answered, “He’s gonna be here.”

Jets fans in the crowd met that response with a loud roar.

Still, no trade is done until it’s done. The Jets and Packers have to agree on a trade, and so far they haven’t done it. When they do, Rodgers will be there.