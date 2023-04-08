John Elway exits football for good

Posted by Mike Florio on April 8, 2023, 1:52 PM EDT
NFL WEEK 16 "u2013 DETROIT LIONS VS. DENVER BRONCOS
Getty Images

His contract has expired. His years with the Broncos are over.

Hall of Fame quarterback and former Broncos G.M. John Elway is finally putting football in the rear-view mirror, at age 62.

“I don’t have that desire to climb another mountain again,” Elway told Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette. “I’ve been to the summit a bunch of times in 62 years.”

He’s out. It’s over. And he no longer has any desire to be involved in the ownership of an NFL franchise.

“I’ve got the restaurants and car dealerships and other [businesses] to keep me busy enough,” Elway told Paige.

He does have one other thing he has wanted to do, for well over a decade: “I’d like to be the villain in a cowboy movie,” Elway told Paige when he turned 50. Elway reiterated it in his latest talk with Paige. (Maybe the Duke of Denver could play the Duck of Death.)

“I still would like to be in a cowboy movie, but I’m a bit old,” Elway said. “They aren’t making many Westerns any more. Maybe I’ll call Kevin Costner and get a part in Yellowstone TV series.”

As to the Broncos, Elway said “it was time to step aside and let all the new people take over,” after 28 years with the organization over four decades.

“I’ll always be a Bronco and a fan, and I told [CEO] Greg Penner I’m here if they call on me for anything,” Elway said.

He leaves with three Super Bowl wins on his record, two as a player and one as the G.M. It came two years after a drubbing against the Seahawks.

“After the blowout I knew we had to drastically improve the defense,” Elway said. “We got DeMarcus Ware, Aqib [Talib], T.J. Ward, and exceptionally good draft picks, and we won the Super Bowl with defense,” Elway said.

Now, he’s playing offense, trying to get the most out of what he calls his QTR: “Quality Time Remaining.”

If it’s even half as good as the quality time he had with the Broncos, it’ll be a rewarding retirement.

9 responses to “John Elway exits football for good

  1. Thank goodness. He has been terrible for this franchise in recent years. Ego is huge and he isn’t very good at the business side

  2. I think when you lose to the Chiefs 15 times in a row, time to get some fresh leadership in there. The best thing that ever happened to Elway is that he didnt have to play against Mahomes and Reid when he was a Bronco player.
    Great Career though, Hall of Famer for sure

  3. I doubt there’s long line of teams lining up for his services. Outside of getting Peyton Manning to come in and save him, he was a pretty terrible executive.

  6. Elway had arguably one of the most successful first five years as any GM. It’s hard to find a quarterback. As a broncos fans we are spoiled, imagine being in Cleveland,Detroit,Chicago, New York Jets, could be a lot worse lol. Enjoy your second retirement John, and thank you for all the years!

  7. His statements go along with what was said around the league regarding his tenure. They said he literally did nothing. And I mean nothing! And was still battling his drinking demons. He rarely came to work and always had the scouts and those who were actually experienced in personnel do ALL of the work. While he was the face and got the credit. Which would make sense because he literally had no background in personnel and had other endeavors outside of the building. You’d be surprised how often this goes on. Like in San Francisco. Everyone knows that Ran Carthon and Adam Peters made all the decisions there. John Lynch was a friend of the Shanahans who gets paid millions to sit and watch other people do the job he gets credit for.

  9. Watching them get disintegrated by the Seahawks was one of the happiest days of my life. Remember how Peypey finally threw a garbage time TD and the Broncos actually went for two as if they had some sort of chance? Hilarious. Final score 735-8.

