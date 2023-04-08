Odell Beckham plans to meet with Jets on Monday

April 8, 2023
Odell Beckham Jr. is planning an in-person visit with the Jets.

Beckham told Josina Anderson that he is planning to fly to the New York area on Sunday to meet with the Jets on Monday.

The 30-year-old Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl 14 months ago. From all indications he hasn’t received the kind of free agent offers he was hoping for this offseason, but Aaron Rodgers reportedly has indicated to the Jets that he’d like to play with Beckham, and the Jets are trying to do everything they can to smooth the way for their eventual acquisition of Rodgers.

Beckham was one of the best wide receivers in football for his first three NFL seasons, with the Giants. But injuries have caused him to miss significant playing time in recent years, and even when healthy he hasn’t been as productive as he was early in his career. He’s hoping to find a team that thinks he can return to his early-career form.

15 responses to “Odell Beckham plans to meet with Jets on Monday

  2. The Jets are taking a page from the Tompa Bay Buccaneers playbook and bringing in every aging vet they can get their hands on to pair with their shaman mercinary quarterback-in-waiting. Meanwhile, somewhere in Mississippi, Favre (and his team of lawyers) wishes he had done things differently

  3. OBJ and Rodgers. Drama critical mass. Make it happen Jets. We need to see this !

  5. Has a team ever prostrated itself more completely before a player than the Jets are to Rodgers? His super sized ego is going to need an additional human skull to fit in!

    The sad joke is going to be midseason when he can’t handle the NY scrutiny any longer and has a temper tantrum. He’ll obviously blame anyone and everyone but himself….

  6. That locker room and team chemistry will be a mess. They may get to the playoffs but they aren’t getting through the Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert, Lawrence gauntlet without strong team chemistry.

  10. Maybe Robert Saleh can teach Odell Beckham Jr. how to run crisp clean disciplined routes 8-9 yrs into his career.

  11. Wrong. He’s hoping to fleece a team that will help him further his fading brand. Period.
    That’s why the Jest are a perfect mark.

  12. The 2023 Jets will be such a crazy town sht show drama train wreck, it will be awesome to watch them go 6-11. Aaron ayahuasca Rodgers playing his ukulele in a dark room on instagram, complaining about the NY media & lying about vaccines, telling everyone the Earth is flat. Add in OBJ, Cam Newton as the backup, add Kyrie Irving & bring back Terrell Owens for fun …
    this is going to be awesome

  13. Well after watching those poor Jets fans suffer the indignity of missing the playoffs almost every single season for the last 25 years one part of me hopes this works out for them, but then my brain reminds me that we’re talking about the Jets, so I’m expecting the Jets to be the Jets regardless of who’s throwing it, or catching it

  15. hogbuster7 says:
    April 8, 2023 at 3:37 pm

    That locker room and team chemistry will be a mess. They may get to the playoffs but they aren’t getting through the Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert, Lawrence gauntlet without strong team chemistry.
    ______________

    How is that even a gauntlet when idiot, non-throwing Lamar beat Mahomes, Herbert and Burrow the last time he played them? And his defense gave up a last second TD and 2-point conversion to lose to the Jags. These teams can’t be that great if lowly, bottom of the barrel QB in Lamar got the best of them.

