Panthers to sign John Penisini

Defensive lineman John Penisini is returning to the NFL.

Agent David Canter announced that Penisini is set to sign with the Panthers this week.

Penisini was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Lions and he announced his retirement in June 2022. The Lions released him from the reserve/retired list last month, however, and that left him free to sign with any team.

Penisini played in 32 games over his first two seasons. He had 49 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Panthers have also added DeShawn Williams and Shy Tuttle to a defensive line group that is bringing back Derrick Brown, Henry Anderson, and Bravvion Roy.