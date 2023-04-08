Will new owner rebrand the Commanders?

With a sale of the Commanders becoming more and more inevitable, there are plenty of questions as to what the organization will look like under new management.

One big question becomes whether the organization will once again rebrand.

After ditching a nickname that, through the evolution of society and language, had become a dictionary-defined slur, the football operation spent two years as the “Washington Football Team,” mainly because owner Daniel Snyder didn’t have a Plan B ready to go, from a copyright and trademark standpoint. Eventually came the name “Commanders,” adopted in 2022 and used for last season and the next one.

And maybe more. Maybe new ownership will choose to keep it. But it’s also easy to envision the possibility of the next owner choosing to sever any and all ties back to Snyder, starting with the name of the team.

Recently, team president Jason Wright expressed a belief that a new owner won’t rebrand the team, because none of the groups with whom he has met have mentioned the possibility. The fact that prospective owners haven’t shared such plans with Wright doesn’t mean much. After all, he could be one of the first employees to go once a new owner takes over.

If it’s ever going to happen, it makes sense to do it before the new name takes full root. And the new owner will get no complaints at all from a fan base that will be so euphoric, at least in the first decade or so, to be done with Snyder that they’ll accept any and all changes that could be made, up to and including playing the games at a middle-school field and changing the name of the team to the Washington Atomic Wedgies.

  5. If it can’t be Washington Football Team, then how about:
    -Filibusters
    -Ryders
    -Corruption
    -Insiders
    -Nepotists
    -Dark Money (partner with Parker Brothers and use the Monopoly guy as a mascot)
    -Whatever animal you get if you cross an elephant with a donkey

    Anything is better than Commanders, really

  6. Listen to the FANS… please change the name!! We’ve been through hell with this franchise for the last 30 years… give us a real vote and a chance to root for this GREAT FRANCHISE AGAIN!!

  10. Changing the name, again, is problematic at best. Part of the rub when they were working that out the last time was that individuals were claiming any and all nicknames they could claim in order to extort a massive payout from the club. The Commanders nickname hasn’t been very well recieved, but it’s not the worst. The problem is that being so used to their original name makes anything else awkward to add to the lexicon. It takes time to tonfeel ‘normal, but eventually it will. Plus, after forking out 7 billion the cost of rebranding may not look terribly appealing.

  12. At this point, it’s difficult to care one way or another what the new owners do with the team. Apathy for this team replaced love of the team many years ago. I enjoy the comments posted by others more than I do news of the team.

  16. I think it would go a long way if the team was renamed like the Red Wolves or Red Hogs and went back closer to their old uniform. I am still stunned that after two years. After all this research. They come up with a W on the helmet that looks like a college team. Horrid.

