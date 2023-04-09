Master’s champion Jon Rahm blames Zach Ertz for his four-putt to open tourney

Getty Images

Jon Rahm opened the Master’s with a four-putt. He ended it by winning a green jacket by four shots over Brooks Koepka.

Rahm is good friends with Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and recently retired edge rusher J.J. Watt, and, during his post-tournament speech, he blamed Ertz for how he started the tournament.

“For those people who believe in jinxing, Thursday morning when I was getting on the golf cart to get to this putting green 10 minutes before my tee time, I saw a text from a good friend of mine, and I’m going to name him because he’s a Super Bowl winning champion, Zach Ertz,” Rahm said. “He sent the text, and I’m going to paraphrase here, but he said, ‘That first green looking like a walk in the park — or something like that — right now.’ Ten minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So thank you, Zach. Don’t ever do that again.”

Watt shared the text exchange on his Twitter account.

Ertz told Rahm, “Let’s have a day Jon!! Start fast!!” Watt replied, “Let’s go Jon!!! Pretend you’re playing with Zach and I. You’ll set the course record.” Ertz then wrote, “First hole green looks like a walk in the park.”

Watt and Ertz shared a laugh about it, with Watt writing to Ertz, “I said pretend you’re playing WITH us, not playing LIKE us.”

Ertz replied to Rahm calling him out and blaming him for the golfer’s poor start, writing, “I apologize for absolutely nothing! You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend! Congratulations!”