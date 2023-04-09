Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Ravens

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 9, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT
At long last, Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new team.

Beckham announced via social media on Sunday that he’s signing with the Ravens.

According to a report from NFL Media, Beckham agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.,

Beckham had reportedly been slated to visit the Jets on Monday. But the Ravens apparently stepped up to get a deal done before that meeting began.

By heading to Baltimore, Beckham will be back in the AFC North. He previously played for the Browns from 2019-2021.

Beckham, 30, has been on the open market for over a year after tearing his ACL while playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He visited with a few teams during the 2022 season but never signed a deal.

That was Beckham’s second ACL tear, as he also suffered the injury in 2020.

A Giants first-round pick in 2014, Beckham has appeared in 86 games with 91 starts. He’s caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards with 56 touchdowns.

40 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Ravens

  2. Receiver who was already trending down misses an entire season then comes back to trend further down. Cool.

  3. Why Baltimore (signed an NFL fan whose team was zero in the mix)? audibly just yelled at Odell. I hope he heard me.

  4. Hmmm. Odd choice given the uncertainty of the QB situation in Baltimore.

  5. Bizzre it says 18 mill, but it’s probably more like 11 mill with incentives.

  6. Why is he one of the most talked about players this offseason. It’s been years since he’s been a reliable, productive player. It’s pretty likely this ends with him being released by the Ravens during the season. Probably after a tantrum.

  7. I really can’t wait to see this guy blocking for Lamar after standing wide open while Lamar takes off and runs.
    Of course, that’s assuming that’s Lamar who will be playing QB for the Ravens.

  9. Money well spent. And once again, PFTers were wrong. You said Beckham was delusional wanting 15 million. Who’s delusional now?

  10. An injury prone diva who only focuses when he is in a big market. Baltimore can have him.

  11. “Worth up to…”

    Until the base pay without incentives is announced, I’m going to wait to say whether this was a massive overpay. But this sure looks like Beckham went to the team that offered him the most money, rather than the opportunity to play for contending one.

  12. The key words “UP TO” $18M. I want to see the real numbers. It could be a $3-4M base with some unattainable escalators.

  13. Well played. Used the jets to get a better offer from ravens. See Lamar. It only works when another team wants you. It’s also how desean got his contract from the browns.

  14. How can he not see he’s going to be crying for targets there? Or does he think he can do some Deebo stuff as a runner and short yardage YAC guy now?

    While I can think of worse places for him, there aren’t many.

  15. Ravens are unraveling right before our eyes. A desperate team taking a hail mary toss with OBJ.

  16. “Worth up to 18 million”, up to being the operative words. Likely 75% is incentive based.

  18. Never mind, it’s a monumentally dumb signing.
    $13.835 million signing bonus.
    $1.165 million base salary
    $3 million in incentives.
    $15 million guaranteed to an aging player who’s coming off a major injury is a spectacularly insane decision by the Ravens.

  19. So possibly $23 million for the ghost of OBJ and Nelson Agholor and the current starter at QB mustered only 6 touchdowns in 6 games. Do people still think the Ravens are a well run organization?

  21. Popcorn ready. What’s the over-under on how many games before he throws a sideline fit after Lamar can’t get him the ball? I’d say 4. This assumes Lamar doesn’t quit again and sit out the entire season though.

  22. Both times he tore his ACL was against the Bengals. It will be interesting to see if he makes it through the year healthy.

  23. The fact that he still is cashing in on that ONE spectacular catch is simply amazing.

  24. Here we go again. The Ravens are always signing and overpaying these old, broken down, bust up, players. Why can’t the Ravens invest in young talent that will be around for a while.
    OBJ and the Ravens are desperate. Why sign a contract when you don’t know who the “proven” QB is going to be?

  25. What?

    They don’t have a quarterback anymore, but they’re going out and spending big on a receiver (one coming off an ACL tear, who missed all of last season)?

    WHAT?

  billshistorian says:
    April 9, 2023 at 6:43 pm
    __________________________________________

  29. Well… You can say with no uncertainty that he is NOT chasing a championship.

  sqarface says:
    April 9, 2023 at 6:39 pm
  31. Just underlines how badly DeCosta has been drafting. They were probably the only ones offering this kind of money, which is why he took it. You only do deals like this and what they gave Smith when you miss badly on draft picks like they have on receivers and on Patrick Queen under him.

  ee00ee says:
    April 9, 2023 at 6:44 pm
  35. Would any QB sign with a team whose Left tackle has missed 32 games over the last 3 season, starting rb has missed 26 over the last 2 seasons, Number 1 Wr has missed 16 over the last 2 seasons, no proven pass rushers, washed up OBJ is the best wr you have ever played with after 5 years of getting a bargain at QB unless the deal is fully guaranteed?

  nite2al says:
    April 9, 2023 at 6:41 pm
  nite2al says:
    April 9, 2023 at 6:41 pm
  39. I mean…it’s the Ravens. They’re going to have to overpay any somewhat decent receiver to convince them to come to Baltimore, which is clearly what happened here.

