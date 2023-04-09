Ravens announce agreement in principle with Odell Beckham Jr.

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2023, 7:13 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 02 Rams at Ravens
Getty Images

Thirteen years after a quiet Easter Sunday was turned upside down with a trade that sent quarterback Donovan McNabb from Philadelphia to Washington, an even quieter Easter Sunday has been shaken up by the signing of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. by the Ravens.

Baltimore has announced an agreement in principle on a one-year deal with Beckham.

It’s reportedly worth up to $18 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

And it comes nearly 14 months after Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams. He sat out all of 2022, and he’ll now try to parlay a strong 2023 performance into a rich multi-year contract for 2024.

The move comes a day before Beckham was due to meet with the Jets.

18 responses to “Ravens announce agreement in principle with Odell Beckham Jr.

  6. Massive haul to give a WR coming off a major injury when you currently don’t have a QB.

  11. I get it. Ravens front office been roasted for not getting a top WR.

    Good for them and OBJ. If he sucks, 15 mill isn’t the worst amount lost by team. If he’s great, it’s a bargain.

  13. Ravens: “Listen, we can pay you in Bitcoin if you like. You don’t need to insist. We’d be glad to pay you in Bitcoin.”

    OBJ: “Uhhh….Naawww…that’s cool…I’ll just take straight cash, homie. Thanks though.”

  15. I’m guessing with Monken becoming the ravens OC and obj having some good years with him, probably a good idea for both team & player. The price though is probably about 5 million too high.

  16. He’s clearly not worth anywhere near that kind of money. He’s 30 coming off of a major injury. Based on his injury history, he’ll most-likely suffer another injury early in the season. Terrible move rat birds. Oh well, GO STEELERS!!!!

  17. hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! Talk about bidding against yourself! OBJ thought Baker couldn`t get him the ball. Lamar better not run that way thinking OBJ is going to block for him.

  18. So there is no backup plan to Lamar, oh wait, this is the backup plan, to get Lamar to sign – Fire Decosta. Can’t win a championship soley based on defense anymore. It will be a long time before a Dilfler wins a SB at QB

