Ravens announce agreement in principle with Odell Beckham Jr.

Thirteen years after a quiet Easter Sunday was turned upside down with a trade that sent quarterback Donovan McNabb from Philadelphia to Washington, an even quieter Easter Sunday has been shaken up by the signing of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. by the Ravens.

Baltimore has announced an agreement in principle on a one-year deal with Beckham.

It’s reportedly worth up to $18 million, with $15 million guaranteed.

And it comes nearly 14 months after Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams. He sat out all of 2022, and he’ll now try to parlay a strong 2023 performance into a rich multi-year contract for 2024.

The move comes a day before Beckham was due to meet with the Jets.