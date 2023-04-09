Ravens give OBJ $15 million guaranteed

April 9, 2023
After failing to get $20 million per year, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lowered his expectations to $15 million on a one-year deal. And he got it.

Via NFL Media, the Ravens will pay Beckham $15 million guaranteed on his one-year deal. The money comes in the form of a $13.835 million signing bonus and a $1.165 million base salary.

Beckham also has $3 million in supposedly “reachable” incentives. We’ll wait for the full terms of the contract to see how “reachable” they truly are.

It’s a bold move by the Ravens, who presumably hope that having OBJ under contract will make quarterback Lamar Jackson more likely to sign a new deal to stay in Baltimore. If not, Beckham will become a top option for Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown.

Or maybe, at $15 million, Beckham will play quarterback himself.

  4. Haaaa….hahahahaha….haaaaa…lol

    Grotesque overpayment..lol… ravens once vaunted front office looking like DC from years past.. what a colossal joke

  6. Wow. What a terrible contract. Ravens are WR graveyard. Poor Raven fan 😔😔😔

  9. Just wants the money, that’s for sure.

    If they re sign Lamar he will never get the ball thrown to him, unless Lamar turns into a different qb. If they go with who they have now, he will never get thr ball either. Just wanted 1 last payday I guess.

  10. Wow. $15 Million for a guy that as barely played in the last 3 years.

    Given that OBJ has no idea if Jackson is returning to the Ravens, it was all about the money, not a ring.

  14. My guess is Harbaugh has indicated he wants this ordeal over with. Ravens need to figure out a solution to the Lamar Jackson impasse now.

  15. Worst signing of the off season. He is worth about 1/3 of that amount. Why not give that money to Lamar Jackson?

  16. Serves Rodgers and the Jets right for playing footsie for 2 months instead of getting a deal done. This was obviously about dolla dolla bills and nothing more for OBJ.

  19. No other team offered more than $4M per earlier news, so Ravens guaranteed him $15M? Insane. Waste of $.

  20. To a team with no QB or one that doesn’t throw so much, strange indeed and get ready for problems

  21. It’s been a LONG time since he’s been worth $15M in my mind. Maybe they know something I don’t. I mean, I am sure they do, haha. But this seems like an odd choice. Does this lure Lamar? Does this make it easier for them try to make a run with Snoop? I sure would have though that they might protect themselves by making more of this an incentive given his last two seasons ending in injury.

  22. The Ravens appear to be in a competition with the Browns for the worst contracts in football

  24. Meanwhile in the quarterback room *crickets**
    Mason Rudolph from the street corner, “AHEM!!!”

  25. But you said…PFTers, when will you learn? Please stop prognosticating when it comes to NFL contracts. You are not an NFL GM and you don’t think like them. I told you OBJ gets around 10 million a year in endorsements. Why would he play for 5 mil? He got his money just like I said he would. All your silly stats and injury prone narratives never made difference, once again.

  27. Ravens are basically telling Lamar – we want you back, come back and play under the tag for 1 year; hire an agent, throw to OBJ, do well, and you will get paid

  28. So much for guys who only want to play with great QBs, so long as they’re named Franklin or Grant…

  31. After what’s been going on in Baltimore lately it’s completely obvious to me that Ozzie Newsome was the only brains in that operation for those years. On a side note, for all that Ozzie has done in the NFL, on the field and in the front office, he deserves to be in the Hall Of Fame.

  32. That’s double what I thought he’d end up getting, that catch still seems to be paying dividends.

  33. Wait, what? The goal is to win the chip, not make receivers happy. I doubt the Ravens plan to install that joke of an offense authored by Greg Roman. They have a new OC and the offensive philosophy will change. Lamar ran a more complex offense in college than in the NFL.

  35. Unlikely he’ll play up to that contract at age 30 coming off another ACL tear. This seems really odd for the Ravens, not a move they usually make. I don’t really follow the logic here.

  37. Probably three voidable years on that deal. Basically using next year’s cap other than about $4.5 million this year.

  39. So can the Ravens pull the franchise tender during the draft? Say top 4 QBs off the board or they are in a position to easily draft Levis/Richardson?

  42. I knew they were gonna do something dumb to get a vet WR but I didn’t think they would do something THAT dumb.

  43. As the Chiefs has shown, the QB is more important than the WRs. So good luck with all that.

  44. Goodness this is a bad signing. Clearly this was about money. What could go wrong adding OBJ to the locker room drama?

  46. He’s clearly not worth anywhere near that kind of money. He’s 30 coming off of a major injury. Based on his injury history, he’ll most-likely suffer another injury early in the season. Terrible move rat birds.

    Oh well, GO STEELERS!!!!

  47. The Ravens were dam good last year. Almost beat the Bengals twice at end of year with backup QB. Not sure if you folks watched their games last year. I did. They are a good team.

