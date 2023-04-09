Robert Saleh: Jets running back Breece Hall “looks fantastic” in ACL recovery

Getty Images

Jets running back Breece Hall started strong in 2022, before suffering a torn ACL in October and ending a very promising rookie season, which featured a per-carry average of 5.8 yards.

His return is another reason for Jets fans to be optimistic about 2023, especially since the recovery and rehab apparently are going well.

“Breece looks fantastic,” coach Robert Saleh recently said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Of course, it’s rare that any coach or executive acknowledges that a player’s return from a serious injury isn’t going well. Optimism fuels everything said in any offseason. For the Jets, this offseason entails even more optimism, given the looming arrival of Aaron Rodgers.

Behind Hall, the Jets have Michael Carter, Bam Knight, and Ty Johnson. Saleh said the Jets “love our running back room,” which suggests those will be the top four options when it’s time to go to training camp.

Unless that’s what they want us to think, as they plot a potential effort to add a tailback in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. With or without a new addition, the Jets seem to be in great shape at running back, if Hall does indeed return in 2023 fully healed from the injury that ended his 2022 campaign.