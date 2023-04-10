At this point, only Aaron Rodgers could prevent trade to Jets from happening

April 10, 2023
It’s been nearly four weeks since Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly declared his “intention” to play for the Jets. That remains the most likely outcome, barring one thing.

A potential change in intention.

Rodgers, as we’ve explained before, didn’t accidentally use the “I” word. It was, and still is, an opening to change his mind. To alter his intentions.

But in the 26 days since he declared his intentions, nothing has changed. There has been no remark or leak or anything from Rodgers suggesting that this is all taking too long, and that the delay has caused him to reconsider his intentions.

It could happen, in theory. The closer we get to the likely date of a trade (on or before April 28, the second day of the draft), the less likely that will occur. Rodgers would acquire super villain status in Metropolis if he were to bail at this point.

Not that he seems to care all that much about being a villain. But he’d be hated throughout New York and New Jersey if he reneged on his intentions now, with no warning or prepositioning or anything to get anyone prepared for the possibility that the toothpaste was going back in the tube.

So, yes, Rodgers will be in New York, as Jets G.M. Joe Douglas recently said. It’s just a matter of when the two sides will work out a deal for the compensation on the trade. And it likely will happen at some point between now and April 28.

  2. GB sends Rodgers to Baltimore, who sends Lamar Jackson to the NYJ, who sends a 1st rd pick to GB.

  6. The absence of a deal between the Jets and the Packers has made both teams look like amateurs who are inept at handling their business. Green Bay deserves better, because the fans are footing the bill. Its not like Packer fans can blame ownership for being too busy, too stupid, or too detached, like Jets fans have been saying for years, so something needs to change in Green Bay, and it should start at the top

  8. If the trade involves 2023 draft picks, it’s smart for both teams to wait until the last moment. Why tip your hand to the other 30 teams?

  9. Someone’s word in the NFL especially around draft time mean absolutely nothing. Maybe the QB the Jets have at the top of their board falls to them and they walk away from GB. Wouldn’t be the first time a GM is deflecting his intentions with a dog and pony show. And, once the draft starts all bets (defacto deals) are off as teams position themselves with players they want going to soon or players they thought would be gone falling to them opening doors to better options.

  10. “Ouch!! You mean NY and NJ wouldn’t like me if I didn’t play for the Jets. That would really bother me”.
    His choice of Jets, 49ers, or retire. 10% chance it would be the Jets.

  11. I’m convinced this trade isn’t happening, and both Rodgers and the Packers are just trolling everyone. If it was legit, a move would have occurred weeks ago.

  13. As far as I can tell, this is an assumption wrapped in several guesses based on a series of other assumptions. Every time the Jets officials talk, they seem to drive up the price of the trade for the Jets. If it’s such a “done deal” then—why isn’t it done? It seems to me there are myriad ways this deal doesn’t get done, and Rodgers bailing on his initial statements are only one. GB could open the trade discussion to other trading partners if the Jets have had weeks to sweeten their offer, but failed to do so. The Packers mainly need to be done with Rodgers–and his CONTRACT. They could certainly take less from another team to tell the Jets, hey you had your chance.

  15. Do anyone really think that AR cares if he’s a Super Villain in NY???
    _________

    He doesn’t care at all which is also what makes me doubtful he’s going to do a huge turnaround from what we saw last season. Some guys make it their life’s mission to stick it to their old team but I’m doubtful AR is one of those. As long as he’s getting paid, he doesn’t seem to care much about anything. And he’s buddies with Hackett now because GB had a good cop/bad cop thing going where Hackett was constantly kissing up to him. But that dynamic won’t exist in NY. First batch of bad playcalls and AR is going to be ripping Hackett in his postgame comments.

  17. This trade has probably already been worked out and both teams are waiting until the draft in order to reveal the made for TV drama.. no doubt the league wants the draft to be entertaining for audiences around the country and the crowd in Las Vegas.

  18. What if GB admits they’re wrong for drafting Love and beg Rodgers to come back.

    Unless GB are too arrogant to admit they’re wrong, then yes, Rodgers is the only one that can prevent the trade.

