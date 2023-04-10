Bengals draft picks 2023: Full list of Cincinnati’s selections for every round

Getty Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals won a second straight AFC North division title last season as they carried on as one of the top teams in the AFC. After losing against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season, the Bengals reached the AFC Championship Game last season, losing 23-20 against the Chiefs on a field goal with three seconds remaining.

The Bengals’ offense has been led by recent draft picks, highlighted by quarterback Joe Burrow (1st overall in 2020) and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase (5th overall in 2021) and Tee Higgins (33rd overall in 2020). With all three players still on their rookie deals, and with all three in line for a massive pay raise, this 2023 season could be Cincinnati’s best shot at claiming the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati has seven draft picks this year, one in each round, beginning with the 28th overall pick in the first round. Last year, the Bengals selected DB Dax Hill with their first round pick (31st overall) and the team could select another defensive back in the first round this year after losing starting safeties Jessie Bates (signed with ATL) and Vonn Bell (signed with CAR) in free agency. The team has already added more protection for franchise QB Joe Burrow by signing left tackle Orlando Brown (from KC) to a four-year, $64 million deal.

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 60

Round 3: No. 92

Round 4: No. 131

Round 5: No. 163

Round 6: No. 206

Round 7: No. 246