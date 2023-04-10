Browns draft picks 2023: Full list of Cleveland’s selections for every round

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns finished last season with a 7-10 record, missing out on the playoffs for a second straight year. Prior to last year’s draft, Cleveland traded with Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson and signed him to a 5-year, $230 million contract, which is fully guaranteed. However, Watson did not make his Browns debut until Week 13 as he served an 11-game suspension for violations of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, with Jacoby Brissett starting the first 11 games of the season at QB.

This year will be a fresh start for Cleveland, with Watson set to begin a season as the starting quarterback for the first time since 2020 with Houston. Watson did not play the entire 2021 season with the Texans amid his multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and did not make his Browns’ debut until December of last season, posting a 3-3 record in his six starts with Cleveland.

Cleveland has eight draft picks this year, but for a second straight year, the Browns do not have a first-round pick. In the trade for Watson, the Browns sent Houston five draft picks, including first rounders in 2022 (13th overall), 2023 (12th overall) and 2024. They also do not have a second round pick this year after sending that selection to the Jets in a trade for wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 3: No. 74 (from NYJ)

Round 3: No. 98

Round 4: No. 111

Round 4: No. 126 (from MIN)

Round 5: No. 140 (from LAR)

Round 5: No. 142

Round 6: No. 190

Round 7: No. 229