Cardinals sign core special teams player Kris Boyd

Posted by Charean Williams on April 10, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Cardinals signed cornerback Kris Boyd, the team announced Monday.

Boyd, a seventh-round selection of the Vikings in 2019, has played 197 snaps on defense the past two seasons and has six career starts. But he has made his living as a core special teams player, seeing action on 648 snaps in his career.

Boyd has totaled 95 tackles, three pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in his career.

He joins Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Rashad Fenton and Nate Hairston on the roster at the position.

The Cardinals know Boyd well, with defensive assistants Nick Rallis, Rob Rodriguez and Sam Siefkes on the Vikings’ staff during Boyd’s time in Minnesota.

The Cardinals open their offseason program Tuesday with voluntary Phase One strength and conditioning work.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Cardinals sign core special teams player Kris Boyd

  1. Congratulations on the new contract! It comes with a homework clause and a burner phone! Welcome to the Cardinals!

  2. Solid draft pick for a 7th rounder, but I always thought he talked too much trash. Wish him the best, but glad I don’t have to worry about him giving other teams bulletin board material anymore.

  3. Why is Kwesi letting all of these good people go? Are we looking for a tank year so our draft position gets us some top picks?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.