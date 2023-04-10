Cardinals sign core special teams player Kris Boyd

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed cornerback Kris Boyd, the team announced Monday.

Boyd, a seventh-round selection of the Vikings in 2019, has played 197 snaps on defense the past two seasons and has six career starts. But he has made his living as a core special teams player, seeing action on 648 snaps in his career.

Boyd has totaled 95 tackles, three pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in his career.

He joins Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Rashad Fenton and Nate Hairston on the roster at the position.

The Cardinals know Boyd well, with defensive assistants Nick Rallis, Rob Rodriguez and Sam Siefkes on the Vikings’ staff during Boyd’s time in Minnesota.

The Cardinals open their offseason program Tuesday with voluntary Phase One strength and conditioning work.