CFL considers direct-to-consumer option for U.S. market

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2023, 7:41 PM EDT
Hamilton Tiger Cats v Montreal Alouettes
Getty Images

Kramer will be pleased.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie recently said that Canadian football is exploring the possibility of a direct-to-consumer option in the United States.

“Do we start building out a small, direct-to-consumer offer?” Ambrosie said, via 3DownNation.com. “One of the places that we’re thinking about doing that is potentially in the US market. Get some experience, learn some valuable lessons, understand how it works. We’re not that far away from announcing our U.S. broadcast partner, how do we collaborate with them? What lessons can be learned there?”

The CFL has been working on a new deal with ESPN, which reportedly pays between $100,000 and $200,000 per year. That seems really low, but the goal (if those numbers are accurate) could be to get more people exposed to the Canadian version of the pro game.

The CFL has been around since 1958. It currently has nine franchises.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “CFL considers direct-to-consumer option for U.S. market

  1. CFL should embrace being a farm system for the NFL. I think they still revere Doug Flutie as the second coming.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.