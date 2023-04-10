CFL considers direct-to-consumer option for U.S. market

Getty Images

Kramer will be pleased.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie recently said that Canadian football is exploring the possibility of a direct-to-consumer option in the United States.

“Do we start building out a small, direct-to-consumer offer?” Ambrosie said, via 3DownNation.com. “One of the places that we’re thinking about doing that is potentially in the US market. Get some experience, learn some valuable lessons, understand how it works. We’re not that far away from announcing our U.S. broadcast partner, how do we collaborate with them? What lessons can be learned there?”

The CFL has been working on a new deal with ESPN, which reportedly pays between $100,000 and $200,000 per year. That seems really low, but the goal (if those numbers are accurate) could be to get more people exposed to the Canadian version of the pro game.

The CFL has been around since 1958. It currently has nine franchises.