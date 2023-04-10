Dre’Mont Jones: Broncos should have traded me for Russell Wilson last year

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones signed with the Seahawks early in free agency and he said on Monday that he feels like he should have been in Seattle even earlier.

Jones was a member of the Broncos for the last four seasons and he told reporters on Monday that he heard the Seahawks wanted him as part of the compensation the Broncos sent to Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson, but that the Broncos would not include him in the trade. Jones said the Broncos should have traded him because they didn’t treat him with the amount of respect he was looking for.

“I mean, shit, they should have just traded me from the jump . . . I was included in the trade. Denver said no . . . Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects, so I’m here because they respected me from the jump,” Jones said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

The Broncos sent draft picks, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to the Seahawks for Wilson. Denver went 5-12 and Jones said last month that “football didn’t seem as important as it needed to be” amid the drama that surrounded Wilson and former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Sean Payton will be trying to turn things around in Denver, but Jones will not be part of that effort as he will be a key part of a defense that the Seahawks hope can help them back to the playoffs in 2023.