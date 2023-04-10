Jets draft picks 2023: Full list of New York’s draft picks for every round

Getty Images

The Jets started last season 7-4 before closing the season on a six-game losing streak, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for a 12th straight season. In another tumultuous season in New York, the Jets used three different starting quarterbacks, with Zach Wilson starting nine games as both Joe Flacco and Mike White started four games each.

Wilson, who the Jets selected with the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was demoted to third-string QB for parts of last season and could already be seeing his time in New York coming to an end, with Aaron Rodgers claiming this offseason that his “intention was to play for the New York Jets.” New York hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Rodgers’ OC in Green Bay, as the team’s new offensive coordinator this offseason, with the hope that Hackett could help lure his former QB to the Jets.

The Jets have six picks in this year’s draft, starting with the 13th overall pick in the first round. In last year’s draft, the Jets had two picks in the top-10 and hit on both. CB Sauce Gardner, who was the 4th overall pick, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, while WR Garrett Wilson, selected 10th overall, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Jets became the first team since the 2017 New Orleans Saints to have a player win Rookie of the Year on both sides of the ball in the same season.

New York has a second round pick from Cleveland (No. 42 overall) from a trade for WR Elijah Moore. With Moore now gone, the Jets signed wide receivers Mecole Hardman Jr. (from KC) and Allen Lazard (from GB).

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see what picks the Jets will have in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 13

Round 2: No. 42 (from CLE)

Round 2: No. 43

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: No. 207 (from SF through HOU)