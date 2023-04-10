Lukas Van Ness visits Buccaneers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT
One of the draft’s top edge rushers is in Tampa on Monday.

Lukas Van Ness posted a picture from the Buccaneers facility on his Instagram account on Monday afternoon. Van Ness has also visited with the Packers, Patriots, Eagles, and Steelers as part of his pre-draft process.

Van Ness had 70 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for Iowa the last two seasons. He also tied a school record by blocking two punts in a 2022 game against Iowa State.

Van Ness is generally projected to come off the board during the first round of this month’s draft. The Buccaneers have the 19th overall selection

