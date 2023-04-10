Odell Beckham’s presence makes several 2023 Ravens games even more compelling

Getty Images

The Ravens always have a great collection of games, given their presence in the AFC North. Given the arrival of receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., some of the team’s games for 2023 become even more compelling.

Obviously, the two games against the Browns take on extra meaning, given that Beckham spent more than two seasons in Cleveland. The Ravens also host the Rams, for whom Beckham played in 2021.

Other home games include visits from their AFC North rivals, the Colts, the Texans, the Seahawks, the Dolphins, and the Lions.

On the road, the Ravens face the Titans, Jaguars, Cardinals, 49ers, and Chargers, along with their division rivals.

The Ravens already will be an attractive candidate for multiple prime-time games. With Beckham, they become even more attractive.