Report: Kliff Kingsbury joining USC to work with the school’s quarterbacks

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury’s first stint at Southern California lasted 35 days. This one likely lasts longer.

Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley to work with the Trojans quarterbacks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Kingsbury coached No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at Texas Tech and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray with the Cardinals. He will work with another potential No. 1 overall pick in USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Ten days after Texas Tech fired Kingsbury following the 2018 season, USC hired him as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Cardinals, though, hired Kingsbury as head coach a little over a month later.

Kingsbury, 43, went 28-37-1 in his four seasons with the Cardinals. He interviewed for a job on the Texans staff after being fired from Arizona.