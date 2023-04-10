Report: Lamar Jackson recruited Odell Beckham to Baltimore

April 10, 2023
Lamar Jackson is not under contract to the Ravens, but he’s acting as if he expects to be the quarterback in Baltimore in 2023.

Jackson recruited wide receiver Odell Beckham to Baltimore and the two of them celebrated together after Beckham signed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report says Beckham has “a clear understanding” that Jackson will be the quarterback throwing to him this season.

The Ravens paid far more than any other team was believed to be offering Beckham, and it may be that they were motivated in part because they thought signing Beckham would help smooth things over with Jackson. Giving Jackson a receiver he wants may be a step toward getting Jackson to sign a contract worth less than he wants.

Jackson remains a free agent who could sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Ravens would be able to match the offer sheet, and if they didn’t that team would have to give the Ravens its next two first-round draft picks. There has been no indication that any team is planning to sign Jackson to an offer sheet, which would mean the Ravens are his only option.

  1. Lamar looks to be folding. One begins to wonder why he didn’t fold on the no-agent stance first—that could help solve his big problem.

  2. Looks like Lamar has a future career as an agent after his football days are over

  3. If Lamar ends up playing somewhere else next year, this will go down as one of the best fleecings in NFL history

  4. Pretty sure it was the 15 million, but okay, call it Lamar…. No, it was the 15 million.

  5. Lamar made a mistake in not getting an agent. What is the old saying: A lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client.

