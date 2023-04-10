Rob Gronkowski: I’m happily retired, there’s no chance of coming back anymore

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has already come out of retirement once, but he says he won’t do it twice.

Gronkowski, whose first retirement in 2019 lasted one year, says that his second retirement in 2022 was the final one, for sure.

“There’s no chance anymore. I’m happily retired. I actually picked up pickleball,” Gronkowski told TMZ.com, before repeating, “I’m happily retired.”

Gronkowski was still playing well in 2021, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns, but he’ll turn 34 next month and has had plenty of injuries, and it’s unsurprising that he’s closing the door on any possibility of playing again.

A likely first-ballot Hall of Famer, Gronkowski will become eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.