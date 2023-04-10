Sean Clifford to visit with Packers

Getty Images

The Packers are ready to begin the Jordan Love era with the seemingly inevitable trade of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets coming at some point sooner than later.

But Green Bay is still doing some work on this year’s quarterbacks class.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers will host former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford for a top 30 visit on Tuesday.

Clifford started for four years at Penn State, making 51 total collegiate appearances with 46 starts. In his final season, he completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,822 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for five TDs in 2022.

Clifford ended his Penn State career as the offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl in January.

While Clifford is not regarded as one of the top QB prospects in this year’s class, he still could develop into a viable signal-caller at the next level.