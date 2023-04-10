Steelers agree to terms with Armon Watts

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Armon Watts is signing with the Steelers, his agent, David Canter, announced on social media.

Watts spent last season with the Bears, playing all 17 games after Chicago claimed him off waivers out of the preseason. He started 12 games and played nearly half the defensive snaps, seeing action on 532.

Watts totaled 35 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits in 2022.

The Vikings made him a sixth-round selection in 2019, and he spent his first three seasons in Minnesota.

Watts played 40 games with 10 starts for the Vikings and recorded 90 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.