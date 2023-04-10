Steelers draft picks 2023: Full list of Pittsburgh’s selections for every round

Getty Images

Pittsburgh finished last season with a 9-8 record and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2019. After opening the season with a 3-7 record, the Steelers won six of their final seven games to extend their streak of finishing .500 or better in each of Mike Tomlin’s 16 seasons as head coach.

Last year was the team’s first season in the post-Ben Roethlisbeger era, with the Steelers using their 2022 first round draft pick to select quarterback Kenny Pickett (20th overall). Mitchell Trubisky began the season as the team’s starting QB before Pickett moved into the starting role in Week 5. Pickett finished his rookie season with just seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 13 games played, and his improvement in his upcoming sophomore season will be key to the Steelers’ success.

This offseason, Pittsburgh signed guards Isaac Seumalo (from PHI) and Nate Herbig (from NYJ) to help protect Pickett, while also adding veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson to the secondary.

This year, the Steelers have seven drat picks, including three picks in the top-50, beginning with the 17th overall selection in the first round. Pittsburgh has two picks in the second round, their own pick and a pick acquired from Chicago in a trade for WR Chase Claypool in November of last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 32 (from CHI)

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 80

Round 4: No. 120

Round 7: No. 234

Round 7: No. 241 (from MIN through DEN)