Why are Ravens overpaying OBJ?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2023, 10:50 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens
Sometimes, a team pays a player top dollar because, in comparison to offers made by other teams, it had no choice. Sometimes, a team pays top dollar for other reasons.

In the case of the one-year, $15 million contract with up to $3 million in incentives paid by the Ravens to receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it appears the Ravens paid top dollar for other reasons.

The offer wasn’t aimed at beating the offer the Jets had made or would be making. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets were contemplating a low base coupled with a high upside. They were basically hoping for a bargain-basement deal. The Ravens blocked that opportunity by blowing the market away with an offer far exceeding whatever the Jets or anyone else was willing to pay.

So why did they do it? Here are some ideas.

First, the Ravens have had a hard time persuading receivers to choose to play for an offense predicated on the run. To get someone like Beckham to choose Baltimore, the Ravens needed to come to the table with real money — despite red flags including age (31 in November) and injury history (two ACL tears in the same knee, since October 2020).

Second, the Ravens have been accused by some of being responsible for the absence of a long-term contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Signing Beckham, who had been consistently declining lesser offers, shows that the Ravens know how to sign an elite player to a more-than-fair deal. Did they overpay OBJ to prove a point? Maybe they did. The message is that the contract shows they know how to make a great player an offer he won’t refuse.

Third, with the Ravens unable to get Jackson to say “yes” to any and all contract offers, Beckham becomes a potentially viable piece of the puzzle. His mere presence can work as a magnet for Jackson, making him naturally want to sign a contract so that he can be present to work with Beckham, in the offseason program (if OBJ is there) or in training camp.

Beyond simply being there, Beckham can try to persuade Jackson to do what he has to do in order to do a deal, whether that means getting him to hire an agent or simply getting him to understand what it takes to get a deal done. Perhaps Beckham could even work as a liaison between Jackson and the Ravens.

Regardless, it seems as if the Ravens went well above and beyond the market dynamics to sign Beckham. And it seems as if they had a reason for it. Possibly, multiple reasons. And if it results in Jackson signing a long-term deal, it will have been money well spent.

23 responses to “Why are Ravens overpaying OBJ?

  1. Not sure what point they tried to make, but certainly overpaid. Maybe they really think LJ is gone and/or they will release him later (not tie up the $32 mil) and figured overpaying to help his replacement.

  3. Ravens added four voidable years on the end of this deal so they could fit it in this year’s cap. That’s hilarious.

  4. Desperation and it’s cousin incompetence are the reason why they signed OBJ to this ridiculous deal and were unable to sign Jackson years ago.

  5. Sometimes in life u have to pay a premium for things u really want/need. As a ravens fan I have PTSD from our wide receivers

  6. Well it is obviously it is where WRs go to die and you have to over pay them by about ten million to show up.

    Really when your first rounder demands a trade a couple years in because he knows he is throwing away his one real NFL chance with that horrible offensive scheme. That said it all.

    I wouldn’t doubt that agents tell the ravens not to draft my player cuz he won’t show up.

  7. Kinda funny that Jackson posted a video or him and obj after the signing. Kinda leads me to believe ravens probably got a deal worked out with Jackson. Even though ravens got monken an oc obj is familiar with. I don’t think he signs with the ravens without knowing they are going to sign a Jackson a deal. Plus they both have stated multiple times that they want to play together.

  8. Absolutely, OBJ is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay past his prime and is a HUGE waste of money. WRs are a dime a dozen these days.

  11. So sick and tired of the primma donnas in all sports. And for present purposes, sick and tired of Aaron Rodgers, OBJ and Lamar Jackson.

  12. So, a run offense with no QB, as a wide receiver that’s where you want to be? From a distance this looks like a money grab. The Ravens are going nowhere. Even with LJ=nowhere.

  13. Desperate to fix their horrible passing game. Need a QB who can consistently throw a completion. No one denies Lamar is a freak athlete. But running and dumping off to TE’s hasn’t worked.

  14. Everything does not have to involve Lamar Jackson. Maybe the Ravens just thought he was worth the high price tag. Personally, I think they waaaaaaay overpaid for him.

  15. But who else was going to pay OBJ anything more than 4 mil a year? Ravens are running themselves into the ground.

  17. Why you paying a WR $15 million to block for Lamar? Ravens will be lucky to win 6 games this year, they are last years Denver Broncos

  18. For the sake of Lamar Jackson’s family (and descendents), the very first move LJ should have made after hearing this announcement:

    pick up phone & immediately hire OBJ’s agent

  20. Hmmm .. Are the Ravens going all in on a tank-a-thon for Caleb Williams in 2024? This signing seems like a smoke screen.

  21. Nice to see Florio, who has been touting how great Lamar Jackson it, at least acknowledge one of the downsides of having him as your QB. It makes it hard to attract wide receivers.

  23. lol @ the people calling Baltimore stupid. Overpaying for 1 year really isn’t that bad. Like him or not, they’re a better team with Lamar Jackson and this signing will definitely be attractive to him. Not to mention, if it doesn’t work out and LJ goes somewhere else, assuming the ravens aren’t very good, Beckham will get something decent at the deadline

