Aaron Jones likes what he sees from Jordan Love in offseason workout

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2023, 2:55 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones says Jordan Love looks ready to take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

Jones said today that he worked out with Love in California earlier this offseason and liked what he saw.

“He was comfortable, throwing the ball with swag,” Jones said, via ESPN. “He knows where he wants to be, and he’s going to keep working to get there.”

The Packers expect to trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets and move on to Love as their starter this season, after Love spent the last three seasons as Rodgers’ backup. Jones has said he doesn’t want Rodgers to leave, but that ship has sailed. And now Jones is looking at the positive in Love finally getting his chance to shine.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Aaron Jones likes what he sees from Jordan Love in offseason workout

  1. Rodgers or no Rodgers, Packers going to win this ratty division again next season!

  3. Finally, a solid quote about Jordan Love from the Packers! Murphy has been making a mess of everything he talks about lately, good to hear their offense finally has a leader

  6. Well, as long as he was throwing it with swag in shorts and a t-shirt in the California sun with no defense bearing down, I’m sure everything will be fine.

  11. and he’s going to keep working to get there.”
    ___
    IOW after 4 years love is still not where he needs to be. Thank you Jones for your honesty

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.