Adam Thielen plans to end career in Carolina, not “bounce around”

Getty Images

After growing up in Minnesota and going to college there and willing his way toward having a pro football career there, receiver Adam Thielen has moved to Carolina.

He intends for it to be the final move of his career.

“I wanted to go somewhere late in my career to end my career, and be a part of it for the long haul,” Thielen said, via Augusta Stone of Panthers.com. “And to end my career in one more spot, not bounce around.”

He seems to be very happy that he has bounced his way to Carolina.

“I wanted to be part of a team that was moving [in] the direction of winning a championship, and I could feel that when I walked in this building,” Thielen told Stone. “A great defense they had last year, and they’re only building on that; the offensive weapons and pieces that they’ve put together so far and are going to continue to put forward with the draft and maybe some more free-agent signings. I think that was really intriguing to me.”

Thielen is also very intriguing to the Panthers.

“A couple years ago, we’re talking about this guy as one of the best receivers in the league,” coach Frank Reich said. “I’m just super excited to have him. He has position flex; his age, to me, is not a big deal. As I watch him on tape, he still looks to have that burst and speed. He’s so crafty in his route running. He still can run by you. . . . We’ll really move him all over the place.”

After five years of catching passes from Kirk Cousins, Thielen will be catching them from a rookie, most likely. And Thielen, if he sticks around, will have a key role in the early development of the team’s next franchise quarterback, if he becomes one.