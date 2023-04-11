Cardinals, Raiders among Tyree Wilson’s visits this week

Getty Images

Former Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson met with a couple of teams picking in the top 10 of this year’s draft last week and he’s set to meet with two more this week.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Wilson will meet with the Cardinals on Wednesday and the Raiders on Thursday. He met with the Texans and Bears last week.

Breer reports that Wilson is also set to meet with the Jaguars and Patriots this week. Both of those teams are set to pick outside the range where Wilson is generally expected to come off the board, although history is full of players who wound up landing in different spots than mock drafts suggested they would land.

Wilson had seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss before a foot injury brought his final collegiate season to an end.