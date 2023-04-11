Celebrity jeweler sues Antonio Brown for $1.1 million

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT
Friday's At Red Martini Hosted By Antonio Brown
Getty Images

He’s gone from the NFL, but it’s impossible to forget him. Because he periodically does something that serves as a reminder.

Via TMZ.com, Brown allegedly failed to pay nearly $1.095 million for jewelry received from celebrity jeweler Shuki International. He has been sued for the money.

The items include two diamond fingers, like the one Brown is wearing in the attached photo.

It allegedly happened in 2022. And if the allegations are true, here’s the question. Why would anyone at this point give Brown anything for other than cash on delivery? He has a history of not paying for things, and of getting sued for not paying.

Not that it makes it right for Brown to buy things and not pay for him. But, at a certain point, it’s just bad business to do business with him.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Celebrity jeweler sues Antonio Brown for $1.1 million

  1. Boomin! I love an AB story…it breaks up the Aaron Rodgers stories quiet nicely

  3. Not that it makes it right for Brown to buy things and not pay for him

    -_——–

    If you receive things and don’t pay for them they are either a gift or you stole them. You can’t buy things and not pay for them. He’s a thief.

  5. If Brown ran for president, he’d get millions of votes. However crazy you think he is, he fits right in.

  6. LOL, Antonio should sue him for selling him ugly as sin diamond stuff that looks like that.

  8. The only thing that is surprising is that someone would sell him anything with the payment not being up-front. Not really news that he doesn’t pay bills!

  9. I cant believe anyone would give him $1M worth of goods on the notion he’ll pay later on

  10. Antonio Brown, the grift that keeps on taking
    And as far as brown in the White House ??
    He’d fit right in like whacky Joe Biden

  11. Shuki probably doesn’t follow football too closely.
    He probably only knows the name is associated with Super Bowls & Tom Brady. Shuki probably knows the rappers and singers better than washed-up football players.
    Probably thought he was good for the money. Don’t mess with Shuki.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.