Chiefs draft picks 2023: Full list of Kansas City’s draft picks for every round

Getty Images

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2023 season as one of the favorites to return to the big game. Last season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named both NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP as he led the Chiefs to a 14-3 regular season record before throwing three touchdown passes in a last-second win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs lost some key contributors this offseason, with two starting offensive linemen in Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie leaving in free agency. Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster also left the team in free agency, while three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark was released.

After winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City will host this year’s draft, scheduled to take place from April 27-29 outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first round pick this year due to tampering violations, the Chiefs’ 31st overall pick will be the final selection of the first round.

Any draft pick for the Chiefs this year will immediately join a team looking to create a legacy as one of the best in NFL history. Kansas City has hosted the AFC Championship Game in each of the last five seasons and has played in three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two. However, the high-powered offense has lost coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who left Kansas City for Washington in February. Matt Nagy, who served as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach last season, was promoted to OC.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 31

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: No. 122 (from MIA)

Round 4: No. 134

Round 5: No. 166

Round 6: No. 178 (from CHI through MIA)

Round 6: No. 217

Round 7: No. 249

Round 7: No. 250