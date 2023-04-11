Colts draft picks 2023: Full list of Indianapolis’ selections for every round

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts went 4-12-1 last season, with head coach Frank Reich fired in November and replaced by former Colts’ offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, who had no prior coaching experience above the high school level. After winning his first game in charge, Saturday and the Colts finished the season on a seven-game losing streak. This offseason, the team hired Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen to take over as the new head coach, while also bringing in Jim Bob Cooter as the new offensive coordinator.

Once again, the Colts find their biggest need coming at the game’s most important position – quarterback. With Matt Ryan being released after just one season, the Colts’ current group of quarterback options consists of Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. With Indianapolis beginning the draft with the fourth overall pick, a new QB seems like the consensus pick for the Colts.

The Colts have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and will draft for the first time with the 4th overall pick in the first round. It will be the team’s first top-five draft pick since selecting Andrew Luck first overall in 2012.

The Colts have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and will draft for the first time with the 4th overall pick in the first round. It will be the team's first top-five draft pick since selecting Andrew Luck first overall in 2012.

Indianapolis Colts 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 4

Round 2: No. 35

Round 3: No. 79 (from WAS)

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 138

Round 5: No. 162 (from BUF)

Round 5: No. 176 (from DAL)

Round 7: No. 221

Round 7: No. 236 (from TB)