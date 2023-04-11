Devin White requests a trade

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 11, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT
One of Tampa Bay’s key defensive players would like a change of scenery.

Linebacker Devin White has requested a trade, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 draft, White has started all 62 games he’s played in for the Buccaneers — including all 34 over the last two regular seasons. He was on the field for 95 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 96 percent of them in 2022.

White was also a second-team All-Pro in 2020, helping the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

The linebacker is slated to earn $11.71 million on his fifth-year option in 2023. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, the Buccaneers would not like to trade White. But White would like to be moved to help facilitate a new contract.

White has recorded 20.5 sacks, 55 quarterback hits, 35 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and 15 passes defensed in his four-year career.

64 responses to “Devin White requests a trade

  1. The MVP of their Super Bowl run hands down. Did way more to win that championship than anyone else on that team on either side of the ball. Dominated.

  2. Brady destroyed them for years to come. I don’t want to hear about how the Cap is irrelevant. It’s very relevant.

  4. Ive had conversations with others where the consensus was Devin White would be a absolute game changer for the Lions. Doubt it happens but assets and money is there if Holmes wants to make a real bold move.

  5. We all feel your pain. You are guaranteed 12 million this year and will hit the lottery even bigger next year. Should we take up a collection?

  8. If I’m the Bucs I’m wondering why he waits until now to do this.
    As a fan I’d be wondering why he waits until now. There’s no shortage of teams who will want White. This causes a lot of plans to change at the last minute. Or maybe not. The Bucs don’t have to do anything.

  10. Forgive me if I’m wrong but dude seemed to be alone on an island while the narrative was getting passed around that he takes plays off. If he feels like the Bucs don’t have his back, why would he want to be there? It’s a business right?

  14. Great Player, one of a few worth a couple of first round picks and an annual salary close to $17/18 mil

  19. any team that wants to win, that wants a leader, would be in. Chargers desperately need a leader on D. Cardinals could use the voice for their new defensive minded head coach.

  20. Just like Christian Kirk last year caused WRs to ask for pay raises, Tremaine Edmonds contract did the same thing. Average LB gets overpaid and now White wants a pay raise.

    No issues with his response. It’s modern day football business. Fans need to stop fighting it and just deal with it. Great players have more power than ever before.

  22. Trade him. He is such a Hothouse Flower. He took a lot of plays off last year and then was insulted when people pointed out the obvious.

  23. Color this dude gone. This will not end well. Bucs got their Lombardi, now it’s back to reality. This is what happens when u go all in. U can’t pay everyone and players start to leave. Most teams that go all in dont even hoist the Lombardi, so it’s not all bad.

  24. Once he got his Super Bowl ring he disappeared. If we can trade him and get some value for him now, do it. He hasn’t given full effort since the SB run, now we are going to expect him to play at a high level when he’s upset about his money? Trade him and get some value for him while we can. He was a beast in the playoffs for our Super Bowl win, we don’t win it without his effort, but after the win his effort went away like a horse pulling away down the stretch.

  25. He’s already won a championship this early on in his career, so it’s a matter of what he truly wants more at this point.

  27. Kid would do well in Orchard Park . If he’s trying to get a huge contract next year Buffalo 🦬 has more National games than anyone. He’d maximize his value in Orchard Park

  28. Brady destroyed them for years to come. I don’t want to hear about how the Cap is irrelevant. It’s very relevant.
    ===========

    Still lots of talent on that team. If they still had a QB, this probably isn’t happening.

    Regardless, Brady gave them 3 good shots at it, and they won 1.

    How do you think Browns, Lions, Bears, Vikings, Cardinals, Jaguars fans would feel about that?

    Would you re-sign Brady for 3 more shots? (rhetorical….)

  30. White is very, very overrated. He wants Roquan money and isn’t even close to the same player.

  31. Omar Khan had better not trade for this guy. The Steelers already are tight on the cap but Omar Khan wants to sign every player he can these days.

  32. letsgonow says:
    April 11, 2023 at 2:31 pm
    He’s look pretty good in a Pats uniform!

    —————————————-

    Your exactly 10 days late with that joke.

  33. billshistorian says:
    April 11, 2023 at 2:47 pm
    Just like Christian Kirk last year caused WRs to ask for pay raises, Tremaine Edmonds contract did the same thing. Average LB gets overpaid and now White wants a pay raise.

    No issues with his response. It’s modern day football business. Fans need to stop fighting it and just deal with it. Great players have more power than ever before.

    ——————————-

    So he’s average and a great player?

    Or were you just trying to spin a response that made you feel better about the void in the middle of your defense?

  34. They all want to be on a winner. He sees years of losing in Tampa Bay and missing the limelight. Frontrunners all.

  36. Seahawks should trade Jamal Adams and some draft picks for White. Hawks need to move on from Injury Adams, and Pete could use Devin White.

  37. He was great in 2020, less so since. Horrible in pass coverage, never in his assigned gap on running plays, often over-runs his target.

    His PFF was 45 last year. Buc fans (who know him best) wouldn’t mind his departure

  38. If players keep driving up salaries, which drives up ticket, concession, and parking prices, then I will be happy to spend my money on College football instead.

  39. –Brady destroyed them for years to come. I don’t want to hear about how the Cap is irrelevant. It’s very relevant.–

    Nonsense. One, he played for well below market value. Two, any negative impact Brady had on the cap is for one season, not years to come. Three, they won a Super Bowl so anyone would make that trade, even your precious Patsies… All this said while not being a Brady or Bucs fan.

  40. That performance during the Super Bowl run is legendary and isn’t talked about enough, but otherwise, he’s been a slightly above average player, especially for how high he was picked.

  42. Considering how poorly he played last season, this is an amusing request. Talent is there, but you really have to question his professionalism when he too often seemed out of position and unmotivated in too many games last year.

  43. Will be interesting to see what the Bucs can get as LBs, even good ones, don’t seem to hold the same value as in the past.

  44. Nonsense. One, (Brady) played for well below market value…
    ==========

    He counts $35mil on the Bucs cap this season.. he won’t play a down for them.

    Looks like, for once, we can put a price on a Championship.

  45. Both Devin Bush and Devin White are busts. I’d like a public apology from all of the NFL scouts, GMs, and coaches who talked these two up.

  46. White is very, very overrated.
    ==========

    Watch any game of their 2020 Playoff run and try to convince yourself of that.

  47. I’ve always thought the Bucs should move him to edge rusher, he seems very good at that

  48. It’s very relevant.

    53117Rate This

    Judging from the number of thumbs down people feel you don’t know what is relevant and you are irrelevant, dude everything doesn’t relate to the Pats, Brady and Belicheat…there isn’t a Kevin Bacon type thing with your Pats.

  49. touchback6 says:
    April 11, 2023 at 2:22 pm
    Brady destroyed them for years to come

    ———-
    He did the same thing to the Pats. Look at the hot mess they have become since he left. After making the postseason every year he played since 2003, they have missed two out of three years and got embarrassed the only time they made it.

    Bob Kraft understands all of this

  50. Oh what’s wrong in Tampa? Ohhhhhh, did a certain QB screw up your cap? How’s that working out?

  51. G00dellMustGo says:
    April 11, 2023 at 2:17 pm
    The MVP of their Super Bowl run hands down. Did way more to win that championship than anyone else on that team on either side of the ball. Dominated.

    *********

    LOL!

  52. Touchback Brady only made the Bucs 5 million above the cap if you want to talk about destroying a team might want to look at Drew Brees. Saints have done nothing since he left and were left 40 million over the cap. Plus at least Brady gave them a ring Brees did nothing for 10 years straight with talent on both sides of the ball.

  53. No Dice says:
    April 11, 2023 at 3:11 pm
    –Brady destroyed them for years to come. I don’t want to hear about how the Cap is irrelevant. It’s very relevant.–

    Nonsense. One, he played for well below market value. Two, any negative impact Brady had on the cap is for one season, not years to come. Three, they won a Super Bowl so anyone would make that trade, even your precious Patsies… All this said while not being a Brady or Bucs fan.

    82Rate This
    ————————————————————————————-
    Oh? Please tell us what Brady’s cap hit is for this year?

  54. touchback6 says:
    April 11, 2023 at 2:22 pm
    Brady destroyed them for years to come. I don’t want to hear about how the Cap is irrelevant. It’s very relevant.
    ———————————-
    Brady’s cap hit is spread out over the next two seasons. His hit this season is $11 million. The Bucs started $30 at million over. Yeah, blame Brady. Had he not retired his cap hit this season would’ve been $35 million, which would’ve put the Bucs at $54 million over. Yeah, again, blame Brady.

  55. There should be a mechanism for players under contract where they can ask for a trade and the team must let them look around. If they get an offer 25% more than their current deal they are free to go and the old team gets what the new team pays *added* to their cap. However, if the best offer isn’t 25% more the player not only stays with their current team at their current price, but their existing contract gets a year added to it.

    I don’t know how this would actually pan out (whether it favors teams or players), but it sure would make everybody think hard about what they are doing.

  56. MVP of their super bowl run? Patriots fans know nothing about football. Brady threw 10 touchdowns that postseason and everyone with a brainstem knows the Bucs don’t win a super bowl let alone make the playoffs without Tom. During his rookie season, White was irrelevant with Winston at quarterback.

  57. Over rated by a mile.

    His only real great play was during that Superbowl run everything else just average at best.

    Funny thing Lenny is now fat Lenny instead of Lombardi Lenny. White was never the same player since that run either.

    Hate Tampa but the non star players played over their head for that ring and they were more responsible than Tom

  58. He’s a game changer. Someone with the space and the need would be smart to try and get this done before he’s a true free agent.

  59. He sees the franchise tag coming a year from now and he’s not wrong. He (and his agent) also saw what Roquan Smith was able to get in a somewhat similar situation. Now he’ll see if any other team actually values him that highly.

  61. If Brady wasn’t responsible for that super bowl win, the Bucs should have no problem winning more division titles and super bowls in the future without him. It would be just so horrible if they went multiple seasons without a playoff win, just like the Patriots right now.

  62. I know it would be almost impossibe, but I wish the Chiefs traded for him. White, Bolton & Willie Gay + Leo Chenel and Drue Tranquill would be amazing, and it would get the Cheifs out of that 3 Safety Defense that the get burned for long passes on it seees like all of the time. This would be a can’t miss acquisition for the Chiefs.

  63. dryzzt23 says:
    April 11, 2023 at 3:11 pm
    If players keep driving up salaries, which drives up ticket, concession, and parking prices, then I will be happy to spend my money on College football instead.

    __________________________________________

    Owners get the majority of the revenue in the NFL. Certainly you could ask theses billionaires who are not risking their bodies for your entertainment to buy smaller yachts and planes in order for you to save a few bucks but instead you are made at players for obvious reasons.

  64. White is very, very overrated.
    ==========

    Watch any game of their 2020 Playoff run and try to convince yourself of that.

    ==========

    Watch any game after their 2020 Playoff run and tell me how you don’t see it as well? Dude is fast, dude is quick, gets all over the field, often misses his assignment and out of position, over runs a lot of plays. If they could get a good return, pull the trigger now.

