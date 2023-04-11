Devin White requests a trade

Getty Images

One of Tampa Bay’s key defensive players would like a change of scenery.

Linebacker Devin White has requested a trade, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 draft, White has started all 62 games he’s played in for the Buccaneers — including all 34 over the last two regular seasons. He was on the field for 95 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 96 percent of them in 2022.

White was also a second-team All-Pro in 2020, helping the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

The linebacker is slated to earn $11.71 million on his fifth-year option in 2023. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, the Buccaneers would not like to trade White. But White would like to be moved to help facilitate a new contract.

White has recorded 20.5 sacks, 55 quarterback hits, 35 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and 15 passes defensed in his four-year career.