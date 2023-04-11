Jaguars draft picks 2023: Full list of Jacksonville’s selections for every round

Getty Images

After having the No. 1 overall pick in both the 2021 (Trevor Lawrence) and 2022 (Travon Walker) NFL Drafts, the Jaguars went 9-8 last season, winning the AFC South title and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017. In the Wild Card against the Chargers, Jacksonville mounted one of the biggest comebacks in playoff history, rallying from 27-0 down to win 31-30. The Jags then put up a fight against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Divisional round but lost 27-20. In his first season with the team, head coach Doug Pederson turned around the culture in Jacksonville after a tumultuous 2021 season under Urban Meyer.

Last offseason, Jacksonville spent more than $175 million in guaranteed money on free agents, an NFL record for a single offseason. This year, general manager Trent Baalke said more focus will be on the draft, saying “The last two years, we’ve delved heavily into free agency, and we’re at the point now where it’s draft and develop.”

Trevor Lawrence formed great relationships with wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones last season, and Lawrence will welcome Calvin Ridley to the fold this year. Ridley was traded to Jacksonville in November while serving a suspension for gambling, with the wide receiver being reinstated by the league in March.

Jacksonville has nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with their first selection coming in at 24th overall. This will be just the second draft since 2008 in which the Jaguars do not have a top-10 pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 24

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 88

Round 4: No. 121 (from TB)

Round 4: No. 127

Round 6: No. 185 (from NYJ)

Round 6: No. 202

Round 6: No. 208 (from PHI)

Round 7: No. 226 (from CAR)