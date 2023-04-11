Julius Brents to make a dozen pre-draft visits

Getty Images

Former Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents is set to visit with a good chunk of the NFL before the draft starts later this month.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Brents has lined up visits with a dozen teams around the league. Per the report, that group includes the Steelers, Colts, Ravens, Panthers and Titans.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC has also reported that Brents has met with or will visit with with the Eagles and Texans.

Brents was a first-team All-Big 12 selection for the 2022 season. He had 45 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions on his way to earning that honor and he is generally expected to come off the board in the first two or three rounds of the draft.