Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2023, 12:12 PM EDT
The third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft is getting a fresh start.

The Lions have traded cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

That’s not much of a return for a player drafted as highly as Okudah was, but it was clear that the Lions wanted to move on after they bolstered their secondary in free agency.

Okudah is heading into the fourth season on his rookie contract and will make $5.1 million this season, a cap hit the Falcons now inherit. The Falcons will have to decide on picking up his fifth-year option by May 1. Given how much Okudah has struggled to stay healthy, it seems unlikely that they would pick up his option.

Through three NFL seasons, Okudah has played in 25 games and missed 25 games with injuries. When healthy he has shown some of the talent that made him a No. 3 overall pick, but he hasn’t been healthy enough or consistent enough to justify his draft status, and now the Lions are moving on, while the Falcons are hoping that a talented young player can reach his potential in Atlanta.

23 responses to "Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick

  1. Seemed to be a matter of time and to whom

    Hopefully, his injuries abate and he becomes what he always wanted to be

    Now that means Gonzalez? To the roaring lions?

  3. Why would you trade a 5th round pick for a guy if you don’t intend to keep him around? Why waste the draft capital on a 1 year rental, especially if you aren’t expecting to contend that year?

  5. Hope he saved the money that he has made…..because this is probably the end of the NFL road for him.

  7. Good move by the Lions and Falcons for that matter. The Lions weren’t going to pick up his option (now the Falcons problem) and probably would of end up cutting him at some point. They save 5+ million on the cap this year and get a 5th rounder. The Falcons take a flier on a talented but oft injured player. Win win for both teams.

  8. I wonder if the issue was ongoing health issues or that he just wasn’t as good as they wanted? Prob would still be with the team is he was a 2nd rounder and expectations were lower.

  9. If the Falcons exercise the 5th year option is the contract guaranteed or can they still cut him and avoid the cap hit for next year?

  11. Great move by the Lions, getting rid of an often injured ,inconsistent player who never excelled as well as getting rid of the wasted talent and picks from the Lions failed prior regime. In Brad Holmes we trust

  NinersFan1973 says:
    April 11, 2023 at 12:23 pm
    Damn. Talk about a fire sale
    The Lions save $5M on the cap for a player that might have had a difficult time seeing the field or possibly making the roster. Don’t think that’s a fire sale, it’s actually good business.

  13. The biggest myth in the NFL: the “safe” draft prospect. Every year there is a contingent of fans and media saying take the “safe” player over the first round quarterback. Jamal Adams over Mahomes,, Bradley Chubb over Josh Allen, even Kyle Pitts over Fields looks dumb. Lions could’ve taken a chance on Herbert instead of Okudah, luckily Goff has worked out for them.

    Newsflash: every position in football has the exact same chance of being a bust. Quarterback is just exponentially more valuable if it hits, on the field and in a trade.

  14. I don’t understand this from the Lions perspective. First half of the season he looked like someone that was going to take off and become a star. Why not just go into camp with the guy and if you don’t think he is one of the 6 best on the team trade him during training camp.

  NinersFan1973 says:
    April 11, 2023 at 12:23 pm
    Damn. Talk about a fire sale

    Not really sure how this is a fire sale?

    Okudah was drafted high by the previous regime, has dealt with injuries pretty much his entire time with the Lions, and overall has not performed when healthy.

    He’s on the last year of his contract absent The Lions picking up his option picking up his 5th year option, which it was widely known that they probably were not going to do.

    They bolstered their secondary in free agency and will probably draft a cornerback as well, more than likely that meant that okudah would probably be fourth on the depth chart at best.

    I don’t really think it makes any sense to keep the guy around if you can get something for him considering that he’s not in the long-term plans of this team and would be gone at the end of the year and would probably play sparingly if at all

  16. Good riddance. Dude wa a bust. They will draft Witherspoon or Gonzalez to replace him.

  17. As a Lions fan , he was a bust from the beginning. For 2022 he started out on but fizzled at the end. Now they can draft Witherspoon, Gonzalez and have them on rookie contracts.

  18. The Lions are trending way up. If they traded him for a 5th round pick its probably because they already knew that he was not part of their plans this coming season. Hardly a fire sale. In fact, the Lions might be happy that they were actually able to get a 5th.

  19. This trade shows progress for the Falcons, in the past, the Falcons would have sent a 2nd or 3rd round pick, a 5th rd pick is good value. Plus, if the Atlanta physicians can keep Okudah healthy, this may be a steal for the Falcons.

  20. Looks like we’re going either pass rusher or QB with our #8 pick….the suspense is killing me

  21. SO, Holmes is going to trade up for Anderson! Either that or he anchored his position to draft Jake Moody.

  22. Boy this could be a really good pick up for the Falcons. And even if it doesn’t pan out it only cost them a 5th. Lots of up-side for Atlanta.

  23. The Lions are moving in the right direction. I think I’m starting to hear a little roar. Haven’t heard that in a long time. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever heard it. But Chris Spielman got involved. Now we’re seeing football.

