Mark Murphy: We’re working on Aaron Rodgers trade, nothing more to say

Getty Images

It’s been almost a month since Aaron Rodgers said his intention is to be the Jets quarterback in 2023, but Rodgers remains on the Packers roster because the two teams have not worked out a trade agreement yet.

Packers president Mark Murphy didn’t shed any light onto when that might change when he spoke to reporters ahead of a five-day tour of Wisconsin to promote the team. Murphy said he expects to be asked about Rodgers often on that tour and that he anticipates “saying there’s no update” over the course of the trip.

Murphy said Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Jets G.M. Joe Douglas have been talking, but that there’s no timeline in place to wrap things up when he was asked if the team wants to get the trade done before the draft starts in two weeks.

“That’s something Brian’s working on. I’ve been actively involved. There’s really nothing more to say,” Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Murphy noted that his first tour of Wisconsin after joining the Packers was the same year that saw Brett Favre get traded to the Jets and closed his comments by saying that he’s “hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback” to Rodgers once everything finally gets completed in this trade between the teams.