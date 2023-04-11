Report: Buccaneers have “zero intention” of trading Devin White

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White asked to be traded. The Bucs do not plan to honor that request.

The Buccaneers have “zero intention” of trading White, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Of course, teams have traded players after claiming they had no intention of doing so. Last year the Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson just days after Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” to trade him.

White is heading into the fifth-year option season of his rookie contract, which means he has a guaranteed salary of $11.706 million this season and then becomes an unrestricted free agent in 11 months. Any trade of White would likely involve his new team also agreeing to sign him to a new contract.

8 responses to “Report: Buccaneers have “zero intention” of trading Devin White

  1. I would trade him. They have too many needs to break the bank for an undersized linebacker.

  2. Im getting really tired of these players whining about their contracts. Try working a real job and then get back to us Devin you play a game for millions of dollars the Bucs are paying you plenty of money.

  3. Im getting really tired of these players whining about their contracts. Try working a real job and then get back to us Devin you play a game for millions of dollars the Bucs are paying you plenty of money.
    ==========

    Stop buying jerseys, hats and hoodies.

    Stop watching the sport. You’re just feeding the machine.

  4. I’m a bucs fan, love the guy but if there is a good offer I say trade him, last season he was mediocre at best and if he wants to break the bank, I think is no worth it.

  5. This is his option year, he gets something like $12 million. If he has another year like LAST year, Bucs let him walk, probably pick up a third round comp pick in ’25

  6. White over pursues and finds himself out of position. Then he has to rely on his athleticism to chase the ball down from behind. He’s always looking for the big play first and making a tackle second. He’s undersized and is below average in pass coverage. Taller tight ends consistently get the better of him. White is a literal mismatch dream for offensive coordinators. As a Tampa fan I say see what Licht can get for him.

    Also it’s just stupid of White to demand a new contract this year. Bucs are in cap hell this year. One example of that is Brady’s $35million dollar cap hit alone for this year. To not even play. Lol

    Honestly Devon White has been inconsistent and a disappointment.

  8. In other words, bring a mountain of cash. Or, at least two 1st round picks, including one in the top five.

