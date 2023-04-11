Russell Wilson among first to arrive for Broncos’ first day of offseason work

Posted by Charean Williams on April 11, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 08 Chargers at Broncos
The Broncos began their voluntary offseason workout program Tuesday.

Mike Klis of 9News reports that quarterback Russell Wilson was among the first to arrive. The team’s weight room opened at 4:30 a.m., and some of the medical staff were working by 5:30 a.m.

Wilson is entering his 12th season in the NFL and his second with Broncos, but it’s his first with coach Sean Payton. Payton will serve as the play-caller.

With the new sheriff in town, things have changed for Wilson.

The star quarterback no longer has special perks at the team facility. He formerly had his own office, and his performance team had special access.

He will have better talent around him this season, with the Broncos spending the most money in free agency. They signed 13 players for a combined $241.25 million in total contract value, per Klis.

6 responses to “Russell Wilson among first to arrive for Broncos’ first day of offseason work

  1. Obviously RW isn’t taking a page out of Aaron Rodgers’ off-season preparation.

  2. After the way he played last year…..he should be the first one in the building.

  3. Who else would hang up his “Hang In There” cat poster? This is a busy time for Russ. The only thing nearly as big as last season’s expectations will be this season’s expectation that Russ and Sean Payton somehow get back in the saddle in Denver.

  4. As a Seahawk fan, I applaud Russell…he was always the first in from day 1. Up until he discovered Ciera and her life. The òffseasons were HERS…and football no longer #1.
    I give this a year. Best of luck.

    I’ll take those draft picks your crappy year gave us. Thankyou

  6. I hope he turns things around, but I think the issue is not fixable. I think he was exceptional because of his mobility and with age that is waning.

