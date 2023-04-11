Russell Wilson among first to arrive for Broncos’ first day of offseason work

Getty Images

The Broncos began their voluntary offseason workout program Tuesday.

Mike Klis of 9News reports that quarterback Russell Wilson was among the first to arrive. The team’s weight room opened at 4:30 a.m., and some of the medical staff were working by 5:30 a.m.

Wilson is entering his 12th season in the NFL and his second with Broncos, but it’s his first with coach Sean Payton. Payton will serve as the play-caller.

With the new sheriff in town, things have changed for Wilson.

The star quarterback no longer has special perks at the team facility. He formerly had his own office, and his performance team had special access.

He will have better talent around him this season, with the Broncos spending the most money in free agency. They signed 13 players for a combined $241.25 million in total contract value, per Klis.